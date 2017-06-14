IE8/IE9/IE10 is no longer a supported browser. Please use a more current browser to view our site.

POWERPLAY

Wireless Charging System

POWERPLAY

Videos

POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System

Features

A Revolution in PC Gaming

Untethered, Uncompromised, Uninterrupted

With POWERPLAYand LIGHTSPEED technology, Logitech G has solved the barriers to high performance wireless gaming. Input lag, wireless disconnects, and dead batteries are now a thing of the past. Welcome to the future of wireless PC gaming, achieved through advanced science and unrivaled engineering.

POWERPLAY Charging Technology

Infinite Power

Through innovative application of electromagnetic resonance, the POWERPLAY base creates an energy field above its surface. This allows charging while in motion and delivers wireless power without interfering with the precise measurement and data transmission of a high-performance gaming mouse. Integrating the technology into a 2mm thin form factor was no simple task. Enter: Logitech G.

POWERCORE Module

Unlimited Play

The POWERPLAY energy field is transformed into charging current by the POWERCORE module, which attaches magnetically to compatible wireless gaming mice. The beauty of POWERPLAY is that your mouse will charge while you’re at play and at rest. We’ve made it that simple. It just stays charged. So, group up fearlessly, grind ranks, raid to your heart’s content ... Repeat. Ad infinitum.

LIGHTSPEED Wireless Technology

True Freedom, Advanced Performance

Logitech G invented LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to deliver the ultimate in high-performance wireless gaming. LIGHTSPEED wireless technology is as fast or faster than many leading competitor’s wired gaming mice. So you get the freedom of wireless with no compromises.

Cloth and Hard Gaming Mouse Pad

Choose Your Surface

Tune your performance to your mouse pad of choice. We include both our cloth and hard surfaces so you can customize and swap interchangeably. POWERPLAY will suit your style right out of the box.

POWERPLAY Gaming Mice

Just Add POWERCORE™

The included POWERCORE module enables compatible wireless mice for POWERPLAY. It works with the all-new G903 and G703 wireless gaming mice. Easily swap in the magnetic POWERCORE module and you’re ready to wirelessly charge.

Customizable RGB Lighting

Sync Color with Your Gaming Gear

Your G lights up in Brilliant RGB color. Use Logitech Gaming Software and set your lighting to match the rest of your gear with up to 16.8 million colors. You can even synchronize color and lighting effects with Logitech G gaming mice, keyboards, and headsets for a unified look and feel.1

Built-In Wireless

Integrated Receiver Close to Your Mouse

We designed POWERPLAY with a built-in LIGHTSPEED wireless receiver, so your gaming mouse can pair directly with the POWERPLAY base. This eliminates the need for an additional USB data receiver. You’re Welcome.

Specifications

Part Number
943-000109
Warranty Information
2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty
System Requirements
Windows® 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7
USB port (for data and power)
Internet connection for Logitech Gaming Sotware
Package Contents
POWERPLAY Base
POWERCORE Module
Hard Gaming Mouse Pad (G440)
Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad
User documentation
Physical specifications
Height: 10.9 in (275 mm)
Width: 12.6 in (320 mm)
Depth: 1.7 in (43 mm)
Control module height: .40 in (10 mm)
Charging surface thickness: .08 in (2 mm)
Cloth Mouse Pad thickness: .08 in (2 mm)
Hard Mouse Pad thickness: .08 in (2 mm)
Cable Length (Power/Charging): 6 ft (1.83 M)